iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 415.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. 6,107,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.