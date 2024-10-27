Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $885.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

