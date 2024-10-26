Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,837,696 shares in the company, valued at $72,662,193.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

TZOO opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

