Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Update

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Feintool International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEIOF remained flat at C$21.04 during midday trading on Friday. Feintool International has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.93.

About Feintool International

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

