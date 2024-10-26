Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

