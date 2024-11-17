REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

RPGRY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. REA Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

