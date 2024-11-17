REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
REA Group Stock Performance
RPGRY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. REA Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.
REA Group Company Profile
