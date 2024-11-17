Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Probe Gold Price Performance
PROBF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Probe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.43.
Probe Gold Company Profile
