Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $18.00 on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

