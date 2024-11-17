Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $18.00 on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.60.
