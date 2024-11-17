Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 217.9 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BOWFF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

