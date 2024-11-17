Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,152,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 1,493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,523.0 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $3.31 during trading hours on Friday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

