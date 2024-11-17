Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 6,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,226. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

