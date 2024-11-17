Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Sasol Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 833,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,708. Sasol has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

