SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SeaStar Medical stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,804. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
