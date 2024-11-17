SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,804. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

