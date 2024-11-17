Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $434.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

