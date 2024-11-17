Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bank7 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $434.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
