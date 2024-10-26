Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in CME Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CME Group by 312.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CME Group by 429.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $226.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $230.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

