Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Beamr Imaging Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 127,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,186. Beamr Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

