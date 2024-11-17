Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Altus Power Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,033,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
