GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.15. The company had a trading volume of 135,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

