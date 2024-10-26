MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 781.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MTN Group Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.