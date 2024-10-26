MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 781.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MTN Group Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
About MTN Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.