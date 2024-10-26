Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $440,388.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

