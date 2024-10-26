Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in October

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

