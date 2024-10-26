ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 236.0% in October

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the September 30th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,651.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORXCF remained flat at $21.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. ORIX has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

