Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.35.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.06.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

