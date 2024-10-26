MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.21 and last traded at C$15.18. 8,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

MDA Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.78.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

