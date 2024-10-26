WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. WEMIX has a market cap of $303.65 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00238052 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,910,519 coins and its circulating supply is 412,315,795 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,867,318.9026076 with 412,273,494.6551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.74600621 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,091,603.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

