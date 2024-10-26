Kaspa Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $132.24 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,010,834,225 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,989,140,186.026127. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1268973 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $41,263,665.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

