Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.34. 2,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

