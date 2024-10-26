Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.73. 3,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April makes up about 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 55.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

