Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 5,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.