Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $42.48.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

