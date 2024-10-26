Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.65. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 27,710 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 67.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Pyxis Tankers worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

