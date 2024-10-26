Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.16 ($0.11). Approximately 419,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 404,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.69. The stock has a market cap of £22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

