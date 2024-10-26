Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

