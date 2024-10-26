Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 31,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 2,059.37% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

