Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.89 and traded as high as C$14.88. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 25,324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leede Jones Gable increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a market cap of C$357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of C$146.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2103478 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

