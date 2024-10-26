French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.38), with a volume of 18,750 shares.
French Connection Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.55. The company has a market cap of £28.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05.
French Connection Group Company Profile
French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than French Connection Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.