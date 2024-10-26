Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.