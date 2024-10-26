Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.65 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $170.85 million and $6.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,425,612,656 coins and its circulating supply is 14,227,012,656 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

