Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $394,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.10 and a 200-day moving average of $466.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.