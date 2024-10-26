IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IHI Price Performance

IHI stock remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. IHI has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHI will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

Featured Stories

