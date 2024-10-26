1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 88,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

