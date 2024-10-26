GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 885,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 1,840,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.