FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 1,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

FFBW Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

