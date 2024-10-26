Randolph C. Blazer Sells 10,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASGN Stock Down 1.2 %

ASGN traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $92.75. 246,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,437. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 43.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

