BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

BID Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

