ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.900-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.90-14.10 EPS.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.6 %

ICLR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICON Public

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.