Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of ARTW opened at $1.61 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.38.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
