Busey Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Busey Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

