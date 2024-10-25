Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 154986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.