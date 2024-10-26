NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Short Interest Up 564.1% in October

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 564.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NWTN Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 195,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

